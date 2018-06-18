A Springvale man and a Sanford woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sanford Sunday night, according to a statement from the Sanford Police Department.

Police say the driver, Blake Deslauriers, 20, and a passenger, Danielle Harrison, 37, were killed in the crash at about 9:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that Deslauriers was speeding when the 2009 Hyundia Elantra he was driving left the roadway, became airborne and struck a tree at the intersection of Grammar Road and Candlewood Lane, the police statement said.

Deslauriers and Harrison were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

