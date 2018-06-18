A Springvale man and a Sanford woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sanford Sunday night, according to a statement from the Sanford Police Department.
Police say the driver, Blake Deslauriers, 20, and a passenger, Danielle Harrison, 37, were killed in the crash at about 9:15 p.m.
A preliminary investigation found that Deslauriers was speeding when the 2009 Hyundia Elantra he was driving left the roadway, became airborne and struck a tree at the intersection of Grammar Road and Candlewood Lane, the police statement said.
Deslauriers and Harrison were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
-
Business
Emera Maine gets a rate increase
-
Local & State
Portland school renovations to start with Lyseth Elementary
-
Nation & World
School honoring Confederate general to be renamed for Obama
-
Local & State
Kennebec Water District says brown water is safe for Waterville area residents to drink
-
Cops & Courts
Charges could be dropped against former Portland police officer