Four Maine employers were honored for workplace safety by the workers’ compensation company MEMIC.

Karl Siegfried, MEMIC senior vice president of loss control and safety services, paid tribute to Lewiston’s Compounding Solutions; Belfast’s Ducktrap River of Maine; Bangor’s Gaftek Inc.; and Smithfield’s Home Hope & Healing Inc. at the company’s annual meeting of policyholders last week, according to a release from MEMIC. The companies have all experienced significant growth and maintained outstanding safety records.

Compounding Solutions manufactures specialty plastics compounds and concentrates. In the past few years, the company has more than doubled the size of its facilities and workforce to 120,000-square-feet and more than 100 employees.

Ducktrap River of Maine is a growing gourmet smoked fish and seafood company with 150 employees and a 45,000-square-foot facility that operates 24 hours a day, six days a week.

Gaftek Inc. is the Northeast’s premier provider of petroleum services, including 24-hour emergency service, tank installations and facility inspections.

Home Hope & Healing Inc. is a home care agency that provides skilled pediatric and adult nursing care in homes throughout Maine. Founded in 2002 by two registered nurses who were also sisters, the company now has about 230 employees.

