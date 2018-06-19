An advocacy group that is suing the LePage administration for its failure to implement Medicaid expansion filed arguments in Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday objecting to the administration’s request for a stay that would temporarily stop the expansion from going forward.

Voters approved Medicaid expansion by a 59 to 41 percent margin, but the LePage administration – a staunch opponent of Medicaid expansion – has refused to implement the expansion, arguing that the legislature needs to fund it. Maine Equal Justice Partners, an Augusta-based advocacy group that campaigned in favor of expansion, filed a lawsuit that if successful would compel the administration to implement the expansion. The expansion would make about 70,000 lower-income Mainers eligible for Medicaid health insurance.

Kennebec County Superior Court has so far ruled in favor of Maine Equal Justice, requiring the LePage administration to file a State Plan Amendment with the federal government by June 11. Filing the plan with the feds is the first step toward implementing the expansion.

But the Maine Department of Health and Human Services failed to file a State Plan Amendment by June 11, and instead appealed the Superior Court’s decision.

The LePage administration also asked for a stay while the legal fight plays out. The Superior Court rejected the request for a stay on Friday and the LePage appealed to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court Monday for more time as its case moves forward.

Maine Equal Justice argued on Tuesday that Maine DHHS has no grounds to request a stay, and that Medicaid expansion must be implemented by July 2.

“It is an exceptional circumstance for an agency to flagrantly flout the law and have to be ordered to comply by a court. The underlying legal issue on the merits is quite simple: when a statute mandates that the Commissioner (of health and human services) take an action, must he comply. The answer, of course, is yes,” according to the legal brief filed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as the courts consider legal arguments, lawmakers are grappling with funding Medicaid expansion in a special session this week in Augusta.

This story will be updated.

