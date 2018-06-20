Sen. Susan Collins finally came out and said that the Trump policy of separating children from their parents at our southern border is a bad idea. Good on her. But then she slid into the usual political, tiresome rhetoric: The Democratic bill is bad … there was one that might have been good, but … blah, blah, blah.

I have been so outraged by the lack of action on Sen. Collins’ part, I wrote to her. It was June 7. A few days later, I got a very nice form letter back – a pretty quick response time for her.

But the letter said nothing. She touted the party line. So I decided that I was going to write her every day until she has taken real action. So far, I have written nine letters. On Monday, after reading the article in the Portland Press Herald (“Collins: Trump border policy of separating families is un-American,” Page A1), I wrote my 10th.

Rhetoric is not enough when children are suffering. Talk of bills is not enough when children are being housed in an empty, windowless box store with maybe two hours of sunlight a day. Of course, separating families is un-American. It is inhumane.

It is time for members of Congress to stand as one for children. This is not a partisan issue. This is an issue about the lives of children. They have no voice. And Sen. Collins stands motionless and impotent, nattering about bills.

Jo Trafford

Portland

