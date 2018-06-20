Police and friends of a 36-year-old woman who was last seen leaving Maine Medical Center last week continued their search for her Wednesday.

Katherine Kinney, who goes by Katy, was last seen leaving Maine Medical Center about 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Portland Police.

Friends and relatives said she had no money and no cell phone, and they have not heard from her since.

One of her long-time friends, Geoffrey Starrett, who met Kinney a decade ago as a coworker, said he spent Tuesday evening searching the Western Promenade and handing out fliers with Kinney’s picture.

A Portland police detective has been assigned to the case, and officers are asking the hospital for additional security footage, if any exists, Starrett said.

“I spoke again with the detective this morning. They’re continuing to follow up with Maine Medical Center to see if there are additional viewpoints to determine which way she walked or where she was headed so we could concentrate efforts to find her.”

He also hopes that any businesses in the area with street-facing cameras will review footage for any possible new information about where Kinney went.

In a phone interview, Starrett said he is concerned that mental health or substance use issues may have been a factor in Kinney’s disappearance.

At the time of her disappearance, Kinney was wearing a pink fleece jacket, a tank top, black leggings with a pink stripe, and slippers. She wears glasses or contact lenses and hearing aids.

Police on Wednesday said they had no information to share with the public.

Kinney, of Gorham, was dropped off at the Emergency Department about 9 a.m. by a relative of her boyfriend, but she left the medical campus around 11 a.m., Starrett said.

Kinney was most recently living in Florida after living in Maine for years, Starrett said. Kinney returned to the Greater Portland area about a year ago, and according to police, she was living in Gorham, although Starrett said he believes she was moving between Gorham, Windham and Portland.

