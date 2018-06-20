A 26-year-old Portland resident was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison and deportation upon his release for trafficking cocaine.

Police found 3.5 kilograms of cocaine and a firearm in Hadelyn Richardson’s home last June, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a release Wednesday. They were searching his home after they intercepted a package containing another 4 kilograms of cocaine that was mailed to Richardson from Puerto Rico. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine in January.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon D. Levy also sentenced Richardson to four years of supervised release and fined him $10,000. Upon his release from prison, he faces deportation to the Dominican Republic.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Portland Police Department. The prosecution is a result of the work of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a partnership between city, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.