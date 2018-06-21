Border agents in Maine arrested a man following a checkpoint on Interstate 95 near Lincoln where they stopped vehicles to ask drivers if they were U.S. citizens.
U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Houlton Station said they arrested a Haitian national Wednesday wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a statement from the agency.
Agents said the man was a fugitive criminal alien who had an outstanding 2007 deportation order issued from Florida.
They did not provide his name, but said he has an extensive criminal history, including arrests for cocaine possession, possession of a firearm and resisting an officer. They intend to hand him over to ICE officials.
“This apprehension of a fugitive criminal alien highlights the importance and value of Border Patrol immigration checkpoints to enforce our nation’s laws, including immigration laws,” said Patrol Agent in Charge Brent Conley, Houlton Border Patrol Station, in the statement.
This story will be updated.
