Donald Trump is not the only wealthy, powerful person with an apparent desire for a new world order that includes slavery. But Trump’s activities and language suggests that he thinks he already owns some people.

“You know what else they say about my people? The polls?” he said in 2016. “I have the most loyal people – did you ever see that? I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.”

And it’s even more incredible that Trump can rip thousands of children out of families simply because they are trying to immigrate to our country.

The U.S. is the land of opportunity, and immigration is an economic driver! With help from Vladimir Putin, Fox News and the National Rifle Association, Team Trump turns our backbone – the source of our wealth, growth, success as a nation and global power – into a bad thing.

We all belong here. Immigration makes our country great.

Numerous studies have shown that new immigrants are the most law-abiding members of our society. When Trump labels entire populations of immigrants as rapists, criminals, gang members, etc., he is lying. We all know immigrants. They are our grandparents, our grandchildren, our nurses, our carpenters and farmers. Immigrants are us.

Trump views us all as an infestation. He admires dictators and strongmen, and he wants “his people” to sit up straight. Trump is a threat even to his most ardent followers, saying, essentially, “Give me adulation, or else.” Senate and House Republicans are running out of time to rein him in. Trump thinks he owns them.

Jenny Ruth Yasi

Freeport

