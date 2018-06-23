The next time your family sits down at the table and begins their meal, look around and ask yourself: What would cause you to gather everyone up to leave your homeland for an unknown, foreign country?

What dangers must exist to make a trek through unfamiliar territory, to an uncertain future, seem the right thing to do?

John Ferry

Portland

