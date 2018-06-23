The next time your family sits down at the table and begins their meal, look around and ask yourself: What would cause you to gather everyone up to leave your homeland for an unknown, foreign country?
What dangers must exist to make a trek through unfamiliar territory, to an uncertain future, seem the right thing to do?
John Ferry
Portland
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Cops & Courts
Complex trail led to charges in Westbrook overdose death
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Public invited to give input on groundwater cleanup plan at New Hampshire EPA forum
-
Opinion
Another View: Congress should pass prison reform now
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins helping to make Russia great again
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: What dangers must exist for families to enter U.S.?