CHARLESTON, S.C. — A spokesman for a South Carolina lawmaker who defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in his re-election bid says she has been seriously injured in a car wreck.

Spokesman Michael Mule told news outlets that state Rep. Katie Arrington has undergone surgery for her injuries and was recovering Saturday in a Charleston-area hospital.

The campaign manager for the Republican who beat U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in his re-election bid says she will likely be hospitalized for two weeks after a car crash.

Mule said a friend was driving Katie Arrington from Charleston to Hilton Head Island for an event when their vehicle was struck while traveling on U.S. Highway 17 on Friday night.

Mule says Arrington broke her back and several ribs and needed surgery to remove part of her small intestine and colon. He says she will need additional surgeries and will likely be hospitalized for two weeks.

Authorities say the vehicle that Arrington was traveling in was struck head on by another car. The driver of that car was killed.

Arrington’s friend was also injured. Mule said in a statement that Arrington’s family is asking for prayers for her, for her friend, the driver who was killed and their families.

