ROCKLAND — A 20-year-old Cushing man will serve 120 days in jail for making threats against Oceanside High School in March if he meets certain conditions over the next year, otherwise he will serve a year in jail.
Thomas E. Sawyer of Cushing pleaded guilty July 12 to terrorizing and violating a condition of release.
A deferred disposition reached with the district attorney’s office, and approved by the court, would have him sentenced next July to 120 days if he refrains from further criminal conduct and participates in a restorative justice program.
If he violates the conditions, he will serve a year in jail.
Police said in March that Sawyer made threatening statements on social media against the high school. Officers investigated and Thomas was arrested. Court papers stated that he made threats of committing a school shooting.
Last month, he was arrested again for violating conditions of that release by testing positive for drugs that included MDMA, methamphetamine, amphetamine, marijuana and alcohol. He admitted to using cocaine and other drugs except methamphetamine, according to the prosecutor.
-
Local & State
Barn destroyed in Bowdoinham fire
-
Local & State
Garage, 4 cars destroyed in Harrison fire
-
Boston Red Sox
Tigers shut out Red Sox
-
Local & State
Franklin County man killed in motorcycle crash
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Despite solid start, Sea Dogs streak ends