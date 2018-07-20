ADRIAN, Mich. — A seven-time “Jeopardy!” winner who taught history at a Michigan college was put on probation Friday for going into the email accounts of professors, administrators and students.

Stephanie Jass, 48, must return to court after serving a year of probation for unauthorized computer access.

Police said Jass logged into other email accounts without permission over a four-day period after Adrian College reset passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password. Jass’ seven-episode “Jeopardy!” winning streak in 2012 was a record at the time for a female contestant.

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.