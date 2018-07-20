ADRIAN, Mich. — A seven-time “Jeopardy!” winner who taught history at a Michigan college was put on probation Friday for going into the email accounts of professors, administrators and students.
Stephanie Jass, 48, must return to court after serving a year of probation for unauthorized computer access.
Police said Jass logged into other email accounts without permission over a four-day period after Adrian College reset passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password. Jass’ seven-episode “Jeopardy!” winning streak in 2012 was a record at the time for a female contestant.
