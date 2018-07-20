President Trump has failed to acknowledge or defend our country against the outrageous intrusion by the Russians into our elections. He defies his oath and the Constitution by this treason. He has pursued policies of self-interest over the well-being of our country.

While the House must determine when to start impeachment hearings, the Senate must protect America by refusing to hold hearings on a Supreme Court appointment or any further Cabinet appointments until Trump’s treasonous and anti-American actions are considered by the Congress and by the American people.

Peter K. Shaw

Falmouth

