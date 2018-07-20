The state of Maine mourns the April 25 death of Cpl. Eugene Cole, and the commonwealth of Massachusetts mourns the July 15 death of Officer Michael Chesna.

Now is the time to change the meaning of “Blue Monday” from the day that we are sad to go back to work to the day to pray for all law enforcement officers.

Let’s commit ourselves to praying for law enforcement every Monday!

Brent A. Maynard

York Beach and Stratford, Prince Edward Island

