Maine Places to Love: Scarborough

At 360 years old, Scarborough shows no signs of slowing down. The historic coastal town is one of Maine’s fastest-growing communities, attracting new residents with its natural beauty, excellent schools, restaurants, and neighborhoods both new and old. Sandy beaches, plentiful trails, and the Scarborough Marsh give residents the chance to get outdoors just minutes from their home or workplace. From busy Route One down to the quietest of beachside paths, Scarborough offers plenty for residents of all ages to explore and to enjoy.