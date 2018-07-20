A Pleasant Stroll
Pleasant Hill Preserve offers 1.5 miles of trails on 135 acres of land, including a Universal Access/ADA trail. (scarboroughlandtrust.org)
4
Beaches in Scarborough with public access. (www.sedcomaine.com)
It Takes A Village
“Den Danske Landsby,” or The Danish Village, was a Scarborough motel complex modeled after Ribe, Denmark. Especially popular during the 1930s, the motel once hosted Eleanor Roosevelt. (scarborohs.mainememory.net)
1899
Founding year of the Scarborough Public Library, which is now a 12,000 square foot library located in the Oak Hill neighborhood. (www.scarboroughpubliclibrary.com)
75
Flavors of hard serve ice cream available at the Dairy Corner, a Scarborough favorite since 1979. (thedairycorner.com)
Owascoag
The original name given to the area by the Sokokis Indians. Meaning “Land of Much Grass,” the name references what is now known as Scarborough Marsh, the largest salt marsh in Maine. (scarborough.mainememory.net)
Famous Flyers
Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart both landed at airport that was once located in Scarborough. The former airport site is now the Scarborough Industrial Park. (scarborough.mainememory.net)
20,023
Population of Scarborough. (sedcomaine.com)
Hot & Cold
Scarborough annually hosts two seasonal festivals, Summerfest in August and Winterfest in February. (scarboroughmaine.org)
1,300
Businesses in Scarborough. (sedcomaine.com)

