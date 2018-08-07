Tuesday was another oppressively hot and humid day in Maine, with temperatures at the Portland International Jetport tying the record high of 93 degrees set 17 years ago.

Air quality on Tuesday remained unhealthy for the entire Maine coast, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

The DEP said ozone levels began building in New York City on Monday afternoon with winds carrying the bad air to Maine by Tuesday. But the ozone forecast for Wednesday is expected to be good throughout the state.

Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, said the jetport hit 93 degrees at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday. That mark tied the record high for the date set in 2001. Augusta fell three degrees short of tying its record high of 94 degrees set in 2001.

Sanford reported a high of 93 degrees, Waterville 90, Wiscasset 92 and Lewiston 91.

Schroeter said the heat and humidity should start to drop on Friday.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >