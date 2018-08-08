BALTIMORE — The Rams and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald have not reached an agreement on a new contract, but General Manager Les Snead intimated Wednesday the sides were not completely at odds in regard to a proposed extension.

“We’re in the same zip code, area code, ballpark,” he said.

So the two sides are close?

“Zip code usually means you’re close,” Snead said, “but we still haven’t agreed.”

Snead made his comments as a long procession of Rams players were en route to team buses that would take them to the Ravens’ practice facility for a walk-through ahead of Thursday’s exhibition game.

Donald was not among them. The reigning defensive player of the year remains a holdout.

The 13th pick in the 2014 draft, Donald is scheduled to earn about $6.9 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. He is believed to be seeking a deal that would make him not only the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player, but put him in the realm of the game’s highest-paid players – at $20 million or more per season.

“Nothing’s changed since we started this process,” Snead said. “The goal is like, ‘Hey, come up with a win-win solution for the reigning defensive MVP and the Los Angeles Rams,’ and that’s a long-term contract for Aaron Donald.”

Snead said that there was not a specific date for getting a deal done and that the Rams would not “put a false timeline” on the process.

“Whatever the date is to prepare for the regular season,” he said, “but again, there’s no hard date there.”

BROWNS-GIANTS: Cleveland plans to have No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield sit and learn as a rookie behind Tyrod Taylor, who will start and play one or two series before giving way to Mayfield in Thursday night’s game.

Giants Coach Pat Shurmur, who led the Browns in 2011-12, hasn’t indicated how much No. 2 overall Saquon Barkley will play.

“I am hoping I am good to go for that game,” Barkley said. “I am more than capable to playing now. I am just happy inside to play in my first NFL game. Hopefully I can maximize every rep.”

COLTS-SEAHAWKS: Quarterback Andrew Luck is expected to play most of the first quarter for Indianapolis against Seattle, likely one or two series playing in a new offense with an overhauled offensive line.

Seattle is also revamped. It’ll be the first look at an overhauled defense where the big questions center on the secondary – star safety Earl Thomas is holding out – and what kind of pass rush can be generated.

EAGLES-STEELERS: Two teams with Super Bowl possibilities, though the regulars barely will get on the field Thursday.

Pittsburgh is without running back Le’Veon Bell, who is holding out. All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will sit.

With quarterback Carson Wentz still not cleared for contact and Nick Foles – the Super Bowl MVP – sidelined by muscle spasms in his shoulder and neck, third-year pro Nate Sudfeld starts.

COWBOYS-49ERS: Former New England quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is 7-0 as a starter in his four-year career, will be taking his first snaps in a game for San Francisco since signing a five-year, $137.5 million contract.

Dallas is searching for leadership with tight end Jason Witten retired and wide receiver Dez Bryant cut, and still unsigned.

BILLS-PANTHERS: Bills starting receiver Kelvin Benjamin will face his former team for the first time since asking for a trade in October.

Benjamin was reprimanded by Coach Sean McDermott on Sunday for questioning why Carolina drafted him and criticizing Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s accuracy.

Newton will play about 10 snaps in his first action under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

