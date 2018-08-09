SYDNEY — The actress at the center of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s defamation suit against a Sydney newspaper alleged he touched her breast and lower back during a Shakespeare production three years ago, court documents said Thursday.

The 67-year-old Australian actor is suing The Daily Telegraph in Federal Court over articles in December that reported Sydney Theatre Company had received a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” against Rush during a production of “King Lear” in 2015. The company said the actress who complained had requested anonymity.

That actress was later identified as Eryn Jean Norvill, who played Cordelia, the youngest daughter of King Lear, played by Rush.

