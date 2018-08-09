Circus Smirkus set up its 750-seat, European-style one-ring big top tent in a field in Kennebunkport on Wednesday and Thursday and held its first day of performances there on Thursday.

The nonprofit circus arts and education organization, based in Vermont, started in 1987 and tours New England during the summer months with a troupe of teenage performers.

This year, the troupe consists of 30 teenagers ranging from 13 to 18 years old.

They will hold two performances in Kennebunkport on Friday, at 1 and 6 p.m., before packing up for shows in New Hampshire.

