DOVER-FOXCROFT – A 65-year-old woman who was pulled from a burning car in Piscataquis County has died.
Police told The Bangor Daily News that Jacqueline Brammer died Wednesday from complications after a recent surgery.
Authorities say Brammer was driving in Dover-Foxcroft on July 30 when she lost control of her car and went down a steep embankment.
The car struck some trees and burst into flames, trapping her inside. First responders eventually pulled Brammer from the vehicle.
Police believe Brammer may have experienced a medical issue that caused her to leave the road.
