WORCESTER, Mass. — Louis Davolio and Thomas Cue each had two hits, four RBI and two runs scored to lift Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, to a 17-7 win over Coastal Landscape of Portland in an elimination game Saturday at the American Legion Baseball Northeast Regional.

Nicholas Martin went 3 for 5 with three RBI and three runs scored for Shrewsbury, and Parker Brown struck out six and allowed no earned runs through 52/3 innings.

James Sinclair collected two hits, drove in two runs, and scored twice for Coastal, which finished 2-2 in the double-elimination tournament.

Shrewsbury advances to face Braintree, Massachusetts, in the championship round on Sunday. Braintree remained undefeated in the tournament as it eliminated Southington, Connecticut, with a 10-3 win.

BABE RUTH 13 WORLD SERIES

ARKANSAS 2, MAINE 0: Douglas James had a hit and scored a run, and Isaac House walked, stole a base and scored on a wild pitch to lift the host team to a win late Friday night over Greater Portland in the 13-year-old World Series at Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Christopher Lindenmyer and Masen Walker combined on a four-hitter for Arkansas (2-0), with a total of eight strikeouts.

Alex Wing was 2 for 3 for Greater Portland (1-1), and Nicolas Frink was 1 for 1 with two walks and two stolen bases. Frink and Ryan Kelly each pitched three innings.

Greater Portland had Saturday off and will face Broomall-Newtown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday in its third pool-play game.

The New England champions are currently in third place in their five-team division, behind Arkansas and Pennsylvania, and ahead of West Louisville, Kentucky, and Bemidji, Minnesota. The top three teams in each division after four pool-play games advance to the elimination round.

Greater Portland won its tournament opener against Kentucky, 7-4, and plays Minnesota in its final pool-play game on Monday.

Share

< Previous

Next >