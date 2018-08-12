A fire Sunday afternoon damaged a home and destroyed a shed in Portland’s East Deering neighborhood, the fire department said.

The blaze began in a shed at 5 Berkshire Road shortly after 1 p.m., said Capt. John Brennan. No one was hurt in the fire.

Flames extended to the main home which also caught fire, but firefighters contained the fire by about 2 p.m., he said.

It was not immediately known whether the home would be habitable, Brennan said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: