A fire Sunday afternoon damaged a home and destroyed a shed in Portland’s East Deering neighborhood, the fire department said.
The blaze began in a shed at 5 Berkshire Road shortly after 1 p.m., said Capt. John Brennan. No one was hurt in the fire.
Flames extended to the main home which also caught fire, but firefighters contained the fire by about 2 p.m., he said.
It was not immediately known whether the home would be habitable, Brennan said.
