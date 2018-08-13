A public hearing is underway in Portland on Monday over whether non-citizen residents who are legally present in the United States should be allowed to vote in municipal elections.

Extending voting rights to legally present non-citizens for municipal elections – such as council and school board races, school budgets and local bond questions – would require an amendment to the city charter, which can be done only through a citywide vote.

The City Council is expected to vote Monday night about whether to put the amendment on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, Portland would be on track to become the first community in the state to grant voting rights to non-citizens, though they still would be prohibited from voting in state and federal elections. About a dozen other communities in the U.S. allow non-citizens to vote.

Even with voter approval, the issue will likely end up in court. A spokeswoman for Gov. Paul LePage said such a move by Maine’s largest city would violate state law and a prior city legal opinion predicted it was more likely to fail than succeed in a such a challenge. Others believe state legislation would be needed.

Proponents argue that non-citizen residents should be allowed to vote in local elections, because many work, pay taxes and have children in the school system. But opponents argue that voting is a right that comes with citizenship, which can take years to earn.

Two previous Portland-led efforts to extend voting rights have failed. Statewide legislation was defeated in 2009 and the following year a local referendum was voted down by 1,200 votes, 52 percent to 48 percent.

Mayor Ethan Strimling put the issue back on the radar in early 2017, but Councilor Pious Ali, an immigrant from Ghana, is leading the charge this time.

Last week, the Portland Board of Education voted 4-3, with members Holly Seeliger and Jenna Vendil absent, to recommend the council put the charter amendment out to voters.

State officials previously have said that the move would not violate the state Constitution and that separate voter rolls would need to be maintained for non-citizens. It would be up to the city clerk to establish rules for determining a non-citizen’s legal status.

Gary Wood, a former city attorney, said in a 2009 memo that he could make a home-rule argument for non-citizen voting rights, but he only gave that a 40 percent chance of winning in court. “I think the stronger legal arguments favor a court decision that would declare the right illegal in light of existing state law,” Wood wrote, adding that only a court ruling would resolve the issue.

The council does not plan to ask for an updated legal opinion from the city’s current legal staff unless the measure is put on the ballot and approved by voters, a city spokesperson said. And the city clerk has not yet determined how she would determine a non-citizen’s legal status for election purposes or what additional administrative measures would be needed to maintain separate voter rolls.

Currently, legally present non-citizens are allowed to vote in local elections in 10 cities and townships in Maryland, as well as San Francisco and Chicago, according to a memo Strimling and Ali sent to councilors.

This story will be updated.

