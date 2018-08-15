ALBANY, N.Y. — America “was never that great” and won’t be great until all Americans share true equality, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday in a speech blasting Republican President Trump and his slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Cuomo, who is considered a potential White House contender in 2020, said Trump wants to return to a period of greater sexism, racism and intolerance toward immigrants. He said New York would strive to be a liberal alternative where people of all backgrounds have the same opportunities.

“We’re not going to make America great again – it was never that great” said Cuomo, who is running for a third term this November. “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.”

The comments were highly unusual for a politician of Cuomo’s stature and experience.

Republicans quickly pounced.

“America, with its imperfections, has always been great,” said Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive who faces Cuomo in this year’s election. “Mr. Cuomo owes the nation an apology. He should be ashamed of himself.”

Brian Kolb, the minority leader of the state Assembly, tweeted that Cuomo’s remark was “inexcusable & reprehensible.”

A spokeswoman for Cuomo later backtracked on the comments in a statement seeking to clarify his point.

“The governor believes America is great and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality,” Cuomo press secretary Dani Lever said in a statement.

Share

< Previous

Next >