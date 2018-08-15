TOKYO — South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged Wednesday to establish road and rail links with North Korea soon, as a first step toward the sort of regional economic integration that Europe established after World War II.

Moon will travel to Pyongyang next month for his third meeting this year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and he pledged that the two would take an “audacious step” toward the signing of a peace treaty and the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a news conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on May 27, 2018. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by SeongJoon Cho. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Moon spoke during a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japanese colonial rule. He said good relations between the two Koreas would be the “driving force” toward the denuclearization of the peninsula.

He also said he wants to see groundbreaking ceremonies before the end of this year to establish road and rail links between the two Koreas, links that would cross what is currently one of the world’s most heavily militarized borders.

“The reconnection of railroads and roads is the beginning of mutual prosperity on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon said.

That in turn could pave the way for an East Asian Railroad Community, encompassing six Northeast Asian countries and the United States, he said. Although he did not specify the countries, it is likely to mean both Koreas, China, Russia, Japan and Mongolia.

“The Community will expand the horizon of the Korean economy to the northern part of the continent and become the main artery of mutual prosperity in northeast Asia,” Moon said. “It will then lead to the creation of East Asian energy and economic communities. Moreover, it will initiate a Northeast Asian multilateral peace and security system.”

Moon’s remarks will be closely scrutinized in Washington for signs that he might be jumping the gun. The Trump administration wants to keep up sanctions pressure on North Korea until the regime dismantles its nuclear weapons program. So far, there has been no real sign that it is doing so.

