A tractor-trailer truck carrying a load of bait fish tipped over on Route 1 in Newcastle on Thursday morning, disrupting traffic and leaving that section of the busy highway covered with smelly fish.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the truck, which is owned by Purse Line Bait of Phippsburg, went off the two-lane road around 9:49 a.m.

Traffic was disrupted on Route 1 in Newcastle on Thursday when a bait truck overturned and dumped it load. Photo courtesy of Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency

Its load of bait fish spilled onto the highway and one person – the individual has not been identified – was taken to a local hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries are not known.

A communications dispatcher for Lincoln County said the accident disrupted traffic on Route 1, which is typically congested during the height of the summer vacation season.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency, which responded to the accident, said in a post on its Facebook page that the truck tipped over in the vicinity of Newcastle Chrysler and Mike’s Place.

“Please use caution in the area as crews work to clean up the smelly mess,” the post said.

The truck and the fish had been removed as of Thursday afternoon.

