Two Maine companies were awarded significant federal contracts this week.

Bath Iron Works received a $9.6 million contract modification to change the power distribution systems of three destroyers. The work involves adding new integrated power node centers. The award was made by the U.S. Navy.

Westbrook-based Sysco Northern New England Inc. was awarded a contract of up to $10.5 million to distribute food to all branches of the military in northern New England. The award was made by the Defense Logistics Agency.

