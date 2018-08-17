In his Aug. 13 Maine Voices column, Jacob Posik of the Maine Heritage Policy Center opined that outside interest groups are exploiting Maine’s ballot question system and sarcastically remarked that “people wanted these initiatives to appear on our ballot. They just don’t live in Maine.”

Well, he should speak for himself! I live in Maine and I wanted the initiatives supported by the Maine People’s Alliance on the Maine ballot.

Furthermore, his claim is a bit hypocritical, because the policy center is a conservative think tank and a member group of the State Policy Network, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Member groups exist in all 50 states. The main purpose of this national network is to reduce state health and welfare programs, limit state spending, promote charter schools and basically increase privatization. Hmm. I wonder where the support for the Maine Heritage Policy Center comes from.

Ruth Gleim

Gorham

