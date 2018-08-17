Regarding Paul LePage’s call for Janet Mills to step down while running for governor (Aug. 7):
Did LePage step down or take a leave of absence when he campaigned for re-election in 2014? Is there a double standard here?
Thomas Baiocchi
Gray
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Red Sox
Worcester plans announcement Friday afternoon on Pawtucket Red Sox
-
Nation & World
Trump cancels military parade, blames D.C. officials for price-gouging
-
Business
Trump wants SEC to reduce how often companies report earnings
-
Local & State
Truck crash jams northbound Turnpike traffic in York
-
Business
Maine sea urchin harvesting rules to remain mostly unchanged