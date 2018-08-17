WASHINGTON — Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena is appealing his six-game suspension for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves with a pitch.

Urena was in uniform Friday and Manager Don Mattingly didn’t rule out using him this weekend against the Washington Nationals.

Major League Baseball announced the suspension and undisclosed fine Thursday, a day after Urena hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch in the Marlins’ 5-2 loss in Atlanta. Urena is eligible to play until the appeal process is complete.

“When I saw I hit a guy, I feel bad,” Urena said Friday. “I said something: ‘Hey, you’ll be OK.’ I said it in Spanish.”

Acuna, 20, went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami – three of them leading off.

INDIANS: Pitcher Trevor Bauer, one of the leading candidates for the AL Cy Young Award, will be out 4 to 6 weeks because of a stress fracture in his right leg.

Bauer, who believes he’ll return earlier than the team’s timetable, was hit by Jose Abreu’s liner Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. He experienced soreness and swelling, and an MRI revealed the injury Tuesday.

Bauer is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts and is among the league leaders in ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.

RANGERS: Center fielder Delino DeShields was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fracture on the tip of his right middle finger.

DeShields got hurt Thursday night when he was hit by a pitch on an attempted bunt.

Infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his third stint with Texas this year.

CUBS: Left-hander Mike Montgomery was placed on the 10-day disabled list and Tyler Chatwood will return to the rotation and start Saturday night against Pittsburgh.

Montgomery has left shoulder inflammation and the DL move was made retroactive to Aug. 12.

REDS: Cincinnati placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day disabled list with a right lower leg injury.

Votto was hit by a pitch from Ryan Madson in Washington on Aug. 4. In Cincinnati’s 10 games since , he missed four starts and two full games.

