Maine Places to Love: Bowdoinham

Incorporated in 1762, the pleasantly small town of Bowdoinham (pop. 2,889 in the 2010 U.S. census) offers a relaxed quality of life, and much more: the great physical beauty of its setting on the west side of Merrymeeting Bay; a village center of architecturally distinctive, 19th-century homes; a rich shipbuilding heritage; small, organic farms; and an active community life, from the weekly farmer’s market to the annual Celebrate Bowdoinham event.