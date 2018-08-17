- Farm and Art
- Bowdoinham’s agricultural and art scenes are on display each July during “Open Farm Day & Art Trail.” (bowdoinham.com)
- Sounds of Summer
- Free concerts are held at Mailly Waterfront Park on Sunday nights during the summer. (bowdoinham.com)
- ‘A Very Crafty Town’
- Down East Magazine’s description of Bowdoinham. (downeast.com)
- ‘Best Places To Live’
- Down East Magazine has also named Bowdoinham as one of Maine’s Best Places to Live. (downeast.com)
- Water, Water Everywhere
- Bowdoinham is located on Merrymeeting Bay and four rivers run through the town.
(wikipedia.org)
- 2007
- Founding year of Merrymeeting Arts Center, a place for enjoying and participating in all types of art. (merrymeetingartscenter.org)
- Fresh and Local
- The Farmer’s Market runs Saturdays, May through October, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mailly Waterfront Park. (mainefarmersmarkets.org)
- Happy 256th!
- Wish Bowdoinham a happy birthday at the 2018 Celebrate Bowdoinham festival, scheduled for Sept. 7-8. (bowdoinham.com)
- More Than Books
- A tradition for more than four decades, Bowdoinham Public Library hosts a large plant sale each spring. (bowdoinhamlibrary.org)
- #258
- Designation of the historic Merrymeeting Grange Hall, now being transformed into a community center. (bowdoinhamhistoricalsociety.org)
- Cruise In
- “Cruise In on the Cathance,” a display of antique and classic cars on Main Street, is scheduled for Aug. 25. (bowdoinham.com)
