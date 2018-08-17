Farm and Art
Bowdoinham’s agricultural and art scenes are on display each July during “Open Farm Day & Art Trail.” (bowdoinham.com)
Sounds of Summer
Free concerts are held at Mailly Waterfront Park on Sunday nights during the summer. (bowdoinham.com)
‘A Very Crafty Town’
Down East Magazine’s description of Bowdoinham. (downeast.com)
‘Best Places To Live’
Down East Magazine has also named Bowdoinham as one of Maine’s Best Places to Live. (downeast.com)
Water, Water Everywhere
Bowdoinham is located on Merrymeeting Bay and four rivers run through the town.
(wikipedia.org)
2007
Founding year of Merrymeeting Arts Center, a place for enjoying and participating in all types of art. (merrymeetingartscenter.org)
Fresh and Local
The Farmer’s Market runs Saturdays, May through October, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mailly Waterfront Park. (mainefarmersmarkets.org)
Happy 256th!
Wish Bowdoinham a happy birthday at the 2018 Celebrate Bowdoinham festival, scheduled for Sept. 7-8. (bowdoinham.com)
More Than Books
A tradition for more than four decades, Bowdoinham Public Library hosts a large plant sale each spring. (bowdoinhamlibrary.org)
#258
Designation of the historic Merrymeeting Grange Hall, now being transformed into a community center. (bowdoinhamhistoricalsociety.org)
Cruise In
“Cruise In on the Cathance,” a display of antique and classic cars on Main Street, is scheduled for Aug. 25. (bowdoinham.com)

