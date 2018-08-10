Maine Places to Love

increase font size

Maine Places to Love: Cape Elizabeth

It’s hard to overstate the beauty of Cape Elizabeth. Picturesque homes overlook the rocky coast, offering views of Casco Bay and its islands. The town’s Fort Williams is home to Portland Head Light, the world’s most photographed lighthouse. Sandy beaches complement the town’s iconic rocky coast, and a drive through ‘Cape’ (as the locals call it) takes you along winding roads lined with trees. Excellent schools, ocean proximity and quiet neighborhoods offer residents an upscale yet laidback lifestyle.