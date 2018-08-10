By George!
Commissioned by George Washington, the construction of Portland Head Light was completed in 1791. (wikipiedia.org)
12/2/65
…1765, that is. The date on which residents convened for their first town meeting. (wikipedia.org)
William Widgery Thomas, Jr.
Namesake of the Cape Elizabeth library, Thomas served as US Ambassador to Sweden. (thomasmemoriallibrary.org)
“…inspired me and kept me buoyant.”
Gold medal winner, Beach to Beacon founder, and Cape Elizabeth native Joan Benoit Samuelson’s answer when asked about the influence of her hometown. (beach2beacon.org)
1899-1922
Years of operation of the Cape Cottage Casino. The site is now the location of Cape Cottage Park, a residential neighborhood. (tclf.org)
#242
Designation of the Cape Elizabeth Grange Hall, built in 1889 and still home to the Patrons of Husbandry. (ramislandfarm.com)
Take Two
41 acres of rocky coast and parkland make up Two Lights State Park.
Just One
Crescent Beach State Park offers visitors one mile of sandy beach on which to relax. (visitmaine.com)
Strawberry Fields Forever
For six generations the Maxwell family has farmed in Cape Elizabeth. Now, Maxwell’s Farm is a popular destination for pick-your-own strawberries. (maxwellsfarm.com)
Beckett’s Castle
Said to be haunted, the seaside mansion built by Sylvester Beckett in 1894 features a 30-foot tower as its entrance. (mansionglobal.com)
Pondering Greatness
Frequented by canoers, Great Pond is Cape Elizabeth’s largest body of freshwater. (capelandtrust.org)

On the Market in and around Cape Elizabeth

Related Stories
Latest Articles