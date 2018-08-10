- By George!
- Commissioned by George Washington, the construction of Portland Head Light was completed in 1791. (wikipiedia.org)
- 12/2/65
- …1765, that is. The date on which residents convened for their first town meeting. (wikipedia.org)
- William Widgery Thomas, Jr.
- Namesake of the Cape Elizabeth library, Thomas served as US Ambassador to Sweden. (thomasmemoriallibrary.org)
- “…inspired me and kept me buoyant.”
- Gold medal winner, Beach to Beacon founder, and Cape Elizabeth native Joan Benoit Samuelson’s answer when asked about the influence of her hometown. (beach2beacon.org)
- 1899-1922
- Years of operation of the Cape Cottage Casino. The site is now the location of Cape Cottage Park, a residential neighborhood. (tclf.org)
- #242
- Designation of the Cape Elizabeth Grange Hall, built in 1889 and still home to the Patrons of Husbandry. (ramislandfarm.com)
- Take Two
- 41 acres of rocky coast and parkland make up Two Lights State Park.
- Just One
- Crescent Beach State Park offers visitors one mile of sandy beach on which to relax. (visitmaine.com)
- Strawberry Fields Forever
- For six generations the Maxwell family has farmed in Cape Elizabeth. Now, Maxwell’s Farm is a popular destination for pick-your-own strawberries. (maxwellsfarm.com)
- Beckett’s Castle
- Said to be haunted, the seaside mansion built by Sylvester Beckett in 1894 features a 30-foot tower as its entrance. (mansionglobal.com)
- Pondering Greatness
- Frequented by canoers, Great Pond is Cape Elizabeth’s largest body of freshwater. (capelandtrust.org)
