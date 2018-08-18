Since I live in the East End, I decided to go to St. Peter’s Bazaar last Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
I enjoyed seeing many people that I knew, and the food was delicious, but the most impressive part of the bazaar was the large, diverse and peaceful crowd of people in attendance. To me, it was a model of how America should be, with so many people in a relatively small space enjoying themselves.
I thought it was an event that would make people in Portland proud.
Gene Fetteroll
Portland
-
Local & State
Kittery van driver's crash brings hiring policy to forefront
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Support Janet Mills or four more years of failures
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Janet Mills knows how to run a state
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Workforce editorial ignored abortion issue
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: St. Peter's Bazaar makes people of Portland proud