Since I live in the East End, I decided to go to St. Peter’s Bazaar last Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

I enjoyed seeing many people that I knew, and the food was delicious, but the most impressive part of the bazaar was the large, diverse and peaceful crowd of people in attendance. To me, it was a model of how America should be, with so many people in a relatively small space enjoying themselves.

I thought it was an event that would make people in Portland proud.

Gene Fetteroll

Portland

