NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton hit one of New York’s four homers Saturday, Luis Severino struck out eight while pitching into the sixth inning and the Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 11-6.

Didi Gregorius, Miguel Andujar and Greg Bird also connected as New York moved 31 games over .500, matching a season high. Andujar had three hits and three RBI, and Gregorius also drove in three runs.

Stanton belted a long drive for the second straight day, this time a 412-foot solo shot with two outs in the fourth for his 32nd homer of the season.

Stanton belted a long drive for the second straight day, this time a 412-foot solo shot with two outs in the fourth for his 32nd homer of the season. He has seven homers in his last 12 games and is batting .323 (23 for 71) in August.

Toronto has lost three straight and 4 of 6. Billy McKinney, who came over when the Blue Jays traded J.A. Happ to the Yankees last month, had two hits and two RBI against his former team, but Sean Reid-Foley (0-2) was hit hard in his second major league start.

The Yankees scored in each of the first five innings. Gregorius hit a two-run shot in the first for his 22nd homer. Andujar added a two-run double in New York’s three-run third, then hit a solo drive in the fifth for his 20th homer.

Reid-Foley was charged with eight runs, six earned, and seven hits in 41/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Severino (16-6) won for just the second time in his last seven starts. He allowed two runs and six hits in five-plus innings, moving into a tie with Max Scherzer of Washington for the major league lead in wins.

Toronto took advantage of a pair of errors to score five times in the sixth.

ORIOLES 4, INDIANS 2: Alex Cobb pitched a five-hitter for his first complete game in five years and visiting Baltimore snapped Cleveland’s six-game win streak.

Cobb (4-15), the major league leader in losses, struck out three and walked one in his fourth career complete game. He threw 100 pitches, 69 for strikes, while going the distance for the first time since Aug. 31, 2013, for Tampa Bay against Oakland.

Cobb retired his first nine batters. He made his biggest pitch of the game when Melky Cabrera bounced into an inning-ending double play with the tying run on third in the seventh.

Jonathan Villar hit a three-run homer in the third for Baltimore. Rookie Cedric Mullins hit his first major league home run in the eighth.

ATHLETICS 7, ASTROS 1: Trevor Cahill pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings and Oakland, far behind in the AL West standings earlier this summer, tied Houston for the division lead by winning at home.

Khris Davis, Matt Olson, Josh Phegley and Stephen Piscotty each hit two of the team record-tying eight doubles as the A’s won for the sixth time in seven games. The Athletics trailed the Astros by 11 games on June 24 and were still 10 out on July 10.

Houston has lost 7 of 8 and dropped 12 of 19 since owning a six-game lead on July 24. The next day, second baseman Jose Altuve went on the disabled list and is still out.

Cahill (5-2) allowed only an infield single by Yuli Gurriel in the second inning. He struck out seven, walked one and retired 14 straight batters during one stretch.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 3, PHILLIES 1: Jacob deGrom pitched his first complete game of the season and lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.71, weathering a rain delay and leading New York at Philadelphia.

DeGrom (8-7) kept boosting his NL Cy Young Award credentials and allowed only an unearned run, the result of his own error. He walked none, struck out nine and threw his hardest pitch, a 99 mph fastball, on the next-to-last of his 108 pitches.

DeGrom has thrown three complete games in 132 starts in the majors. He tossed a one-hitter at Citizens Bank Park on July 17, 2016, in a 5-0 win over the Phillies.

It appeared that deGrom’s day might be cut short due to a 41-minute rain delay that began in the middle of the fourth. But he came back after the stoppage as strong as before it.

REDS 7, GIANTS 1: Matt Harvey took a no-hit try into the sixth inning, Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera backed him with home runs, and Cincinnati dominated Madison Bumgarner at home.

PIRATES 3, CUBS 1: Joe Musgrove cruised through seven innings, and Pittsburgh won at home to snap a five-game losing streak.

CARDINALS 7, BREWERS 2: Marcell Ozuna homered and Miles Mikolas tossed six effective innings as St. Louis won at home to push into the second wild-card spot in the NL.

