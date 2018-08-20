BOSTON — Greg Allen hit a tie-breaking homer right after Boston pitcher Rick Porcello was struck in the midsection by a line drive, and Corey Kluber tied for the major league wins lead as the Cleveland Indians beat the Red Sox 5-4 Monday night.

Kluber (16-6) pitched into the seventh inning and matched Washington’s Max Scherzer and the Yankees’ Luis Severino for the most victories in the majors. Michael Brantley and Melky Cabrera also homered to help the AL Central-leading Indians improve to 14-4 in August.

Xander Bogaerts had an early two-run single and an RBI single in the ninth for East-leading Boston. Ian Kinsler flied out with two runners on base, leaving the Red Sox with just their fifth loss in 22 games.

In a matchup of the AL’s last two Cy Young Award winners, it was 3-all into the seventh. Porcello (15-6) retired the leadoff batter and retired the next hitter. Yan Gomes followed with a liner that hit Porcello near the stomach – Porcello retrieved the ball near the mound, threw to second for a forceout and then slid to his knees, grabbing the spot where he was hit.

Porcello was checked on the mound, took a practice toss or two, and stayed in the game. Two pitches later, Allen hit a drive into the Indians’ bullpen for his second home run of the season.

Kluber gave up three runs and nine hits, striking out six and walking one in 61/3 innings. Cody Allen got the final three outs, holding on for his 25th save.

Porcello allowed five runs on three homers, fanning six and walking one over seven.

The game featured four top contenders for the AL’s MVP award: Boston outfielder Mookie Betts, who leads the majors in hitting (.342), and DH/outfielder J.D. Martinez, the majors’ home run (38) and RBI leader (106), along with Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez (second in homers with 37) and shortstop Francisco Lindor.

With Cleveland trailing 3-0, Cabrera homered into Boston’s bullpen in the fifth and Brantley hit his drive into Cleveland’s bullpen the next inning.

Bogaerts flicked a low-and-away pitch into right-center with two outs in the first for his single. .

Andrew Benintendi’s opposite-field RBI single made it 3-0 in the third.

RESPECT

Indians Manager Terry Francona, who managed the Red Sox from 2004-11, talked about one of his favorite players, Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia, who has missed most of the season recovering from offseason left knee surgery.

“There’s nobody like him and I don’t imagine there will be,” Francona said. “He willed himself to be the player he is, and his body is paying for it.”

SHOW THAT LEATHER

The clubs combined for a half-dozen highlight defensive plays. The best two were: a long running grab by center fielder Allen off the bat of Kinsler and a diving catch by left fielder Benintendi, robbing Allen.

NOTES

Manager Alex Cora said lefty ace Chris Sale (went on DL Saturday, mild left shoulder inflammation) hasn’t thrown yet. “We’re shooting whenever he’s ready,” Cora said. “We’re not going to push him.” . C Christian Vazquez (DL, fractured right pinkie) has been catching bullpens and hitting soft toss. Cora hopes he’ll start taking batting practice later this week. He also was in center field catching pops from a machine before batting practice. … 3B Rafael Devers (DL, strained left hamstring) did some light running on the field.

