A York County Sheriff civil deputy serving eviction paperwork in Waterboro shot a dog Monday evening after the animal bit him in the thigh, police said.

Civil Deputy Michael Grovo was on Pole Line Drive when the bite occurred, according to a statement by the York County Sheriff’s office.

During the process of serving the notice, the recipient wanted to show Grovo conflicting court paperwork.

When the person went back into the home, one of the dogs, a 1-year-old pit bull mix, bit the deputy on the upper thigh, the sheriff’s office said.

Grovo was able to disengage from the dog bite, but the dog came at him again and Grovo drew his weapon and shot the dog.

The dog had not been immunized against rabies because of an ongoing medical issue, the police department said.

After the shooting, the dog was transported to Augusta to undergo testing for rabies.

According to the owner, the dog has never been aggressive in the past and the attack appears to be an anomaly.

Grovo was treated at a local hospital for puncture wounds and was released, police said.

The eviction paperwork was successfully served, police said.

This story will be updated.

