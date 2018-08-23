SANFORD — Part of the Stenton Trust mill that burned more than a year ago in the largest fire in Sanford’s history is poised for demolition starting at the end of September.

City Manager Steve Buck said U.S Environmental Protection Agency officials met with him Monday and laid out how they plan to proceed with the property at 13 River St.

Buck told the City Council the demolition of the rear tower at the mill is expected to take four to six months. The front tower would remain and could be redeveloped.

Costs associated with demolition will be paid by the EPA, Buck said.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. on June 23, 2017, and raged for hours in the six-story rear tower of the long vacant mill structure. The rear of the mill property backs up to York County Community Action Corporation’s lot on Spruce Street, dozens of single-family homes are nearby, and there are commercial businesses across River Street.

Flames poured from the windows as more than 100 firefighters from surrounding communities fought the blaze for many hours.

Three 12- and 13-year-old boys were originally charged with arson in connection with the fire, but pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and were placed on probation for a year.

The original plan for disposal was that the EPA would remove all of the hazardous material, with the city being left to deal with the concrete rubble, which they planned to use in public works projects, and the steel, which they planned to sell. But, Buck told the City Council on Tuesday, the company performing the demolition for the EPA will remove all of the concrete as it cannot be certified as clean for use as an inert material, and it will take the steel as well.

The EPA will also remove all of the loose asbestos from the front tower that faces River Street.

While the City Council had originally agreed that the entire building should come down, there is a “developer of interest” for the front tower. To move forward with a project, a developer would require a sign-off to ensure the property was environmentally clear for redevelopment.

The foundation of the rear tower will remain intact and could be used for parking, Buck told the council.

The owner of record is Jonathan Morse of Nevada, though his company, Gateway Properties, LLC, no longer exists. City records show he purchased the 1920s mill once part of the Goodall textile empire, and the 6.8 acres it sits on, in 1999 for $600,000.

Property taxes have not been forthcoming since 2009, when a 2006 tax lien was paid, said Sanford Treasurer Paula Simpson. The outstanding balance, not including interest, amounts to slightly over $111,600, according to information supplied by Simpson in May.

Buck said the city is coordinating with the EPA for a public informational meeting in September, at a date to be determined and announced.

