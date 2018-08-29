WINTHROP — A Winthrop High School student was removed from the first day of school on Wednesday after allegedly sending a threatening message on social media, according to school officials.

The student allegedly sent a message on Instagram “within the last 24 hours that was deemed to be of a threatening nature,” said Cornelia Brown, interim superintendent of the Winthrop School Department, in an email that she sent at 10:35 a.m. and forwarded to the Kennebec Journal.

Brown did not describe the content of the student’s message, which high school officials discovered on Wednesday.

“The administration immediately contacted the Winthrop Police Department, who in consultation with the District Attorney’s office, charged the student” with terrorizing, Brown said. “The student was removed from the High School campus by his parents.”

Winthrop Police Chief Ryan Frost did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking information.

This story will be updated.

