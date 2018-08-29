A Kittery man has agreed to pay nearly $400,000 in fines and interest for illegally soliciting investors for a medical cannabis operation on Craigslist, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Richard J. Greenlaw raised roughly $500,000 from at least 59 investors by offering securities in 20 cannabis-related businesses on the popular classified advertising website despite not being registered with the SEC, the commission said in a news release.

According to the SEC, Greenlaw has agreed to pay disgorgement and interest of $340,142 and a civil penalty of $50,000. The settlement is subject to approval of the court, it said.

Names of the businesses Greenlaw purported to represent included NECS LLC (doing business as New England Cannabis Solutions LLC), MaineCS LLC, MassCS LLC, VTCS LLC, NHCS LLC and several others, the SEC said.

According to the SEC complaint, Greenlaw sold ownership interests in the companies to investors in at least 21 different states by posting advertisements on Craigslist.

When prospective investors responded to his online ads, Greenlaw followed up with securities offering documents and sales materials describing the purported marijuana products, which Greenlaw characterized as medical products that do not contain THC, the chemical compound responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

No registration statement was on file or in effect with the SEC with respect to Greenlaw’s offering of securities, the commission said.

In addition to the financial settlement, Greenlaw is also barred from any further illegal solicitation of investments, it said.

According to the Maine Secretary of State’s Office website, NECS and MaineCS are actual businesses that were both incorporated in April 2014. The website lists the companies’ status as being in good standing with regard to filing the necessary formation documents and annual reports.

According to the SEC, Greenlaw also registered similar limited liability companies in 18 other states including Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Florida and Illinois. NECS is listed as the majority shareholder in all 18 companies, it said.

Greenlaw has a history of securities law violations that stretches back decades, the SEC complaint says.

The commission filed a prior enforcement action against Greenlaw in 1983, alleging he violated provisions of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Act “for his role in an investment scheme involving certain risky stocks and options trading,” it says.

Greenlaw could not be reached for comment Wednesday. An online search for New England Cannabis Solutions and related names did not produce a company website, Facebook page or other social media page.

There is a website for Vermont Cannabis Solutions, based in Burlington, Vermont, but company principal Andrew Subin said the business is a law firm, and that it is unrelated to Greenlaw’s companies with no affiliation. Subin said he had never heard of the Maine-based company.

This story will be updated.

