Hundreds of dead fish are washing onto a section of Old Orchard Beach Friday afternoon, even as the popular resort town begins a busy holiday weekend.

The fish are spread over a large area south of the Old Orchard Beach pier near Union and Ocean avenues.

The cause of the die-off is not yet known. The silver fish are less than a foot long, although the species has not been confirmed. Pogies are plentiful along the coast right now and sometimes wash ashore in large numbers in some parts of the coast, although the fish are not a common site on Old Orchard’s sandy shoreline.

Some beachgoers decided to stay out of the water, while others shrugged and swam anyway.

The town has been removing the fish as they wash onto the beach, a police dispatcher told Newscenter (WCSH).

This story will be updated.

