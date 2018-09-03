BOYS

Griffin Allaire, Wells junior: Allaire finished seventh in Class B last fall (17:22.50) and was second in the Beach to Beacon High School Mile.

John Auer, Falmouth senior: Auer placed seventh in the Class A meet (16:44.75) to help Falmouth defend its state title. He also was seventh in the Festival of Champions (16:02).

Jack Bassett, Cape Elizabeth junior: Bassett was third at the Class B state meet last year (17:04.86) and is the top returning runner in Class B.

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat junior: Berry-Gaviria won the Class A title (16:31.71), and added state titles in the mile and 2-mile indoors, and the 1,600 and 3,200 meters outdoors. He also won the Beach to Beacon mile.

Connor Coffin, Scarborough junior: Coffin placed fourth at the Class A state meet last fall (16:39.21), leading the Red Storm to a runner-up finish.

Martin Horne, Freeport sophomore: Horne was eighth at the Class B state meet last year (17:22.99), helping Freeport to second place.

Luke Marsanskis, Greely senior: Marsanskis finished 10th at the Class A state meet (17:08.44), helping Greely finish third, and took second in the 3,200 at the Class A outdoor track meet.

Sam Russ, Lincoln Academy senior: Russ placed fourth in the Class B state meet (17:11.12) to lead Lincoln Academy to the team title.

Henry Spritz, Waynflete senior: Spritz captured the Class C championship by 7 seconds (17:01.67) and leads a strong team that was third at the state meet last year.

Aiden Willey, Bonny Eagle junior: Willey finished 13th at the Class A meet (17:17.58), and placed fourth in the 1,600 at the Class A outdoor track meet.

GIRLS

Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle senior: Beaumier has three top-10 finishes in the Class A meet, including sixth last year (19:40.46). She won the 3,200 at the Class A outdoor meet (11:23.17).

Miranda Dunton, Camden Hills junior: Dunton finished 14th at the Class A state meet (20:18.75) to help lift the Windjammers to their first state title.

Lila Gaudrault, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Gaudrault took third in the Class B meet (19:44.37) last fall. At the Class A outdoor track meet in the spring, she finished fourth in the 3,200.

Lily Horne, Freeport senior: Horne won the Class B title (19:10.85) last fall, then swept the 1,600 and 3,200 at the outdoor track championships.

Karli Leighton, Mt. Ararat sophomore: As a freshman, Leighton finished ninth (19:50.03) at the Class A state meet.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth sophomore: Matson was undefeated against Maine runners last year, winning the Class A title (18:41.60) and finishing 10th in New England (18:17).

Malaika Pasch, Falmouth senior: Pasch took fifth place in the Class A meet (19:39.80) and won the Class A title in the 1,600 at the outdoor track state meet.

Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle senior: Raymond finished eighth at the Class A meet last year (19:49.62).

Augusta Stockman, Camden Hills senior: Stockman finished second in the Class A state meet to lead her team to the title (19:18.28).

Carolyn Todd, Greely senior: Todd finished fourth (19:26.64) at the Class A championships, then took second in the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Class B outdoor track meet.

