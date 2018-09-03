Re: “Critics say LePage’s support for case challenging protections for LGBT workers puts Maine in a bad light” (Aug. 28):

Reading that Gov. LePage joined two other governors and 13 state attorneys general, all Republicans, in this suit, I thought the comment by Peter Steele, LePage’s spokesman, was both interesting and telling.

He said, in part, “The role of the courts is to interpret the law, not to rewrite the law by adding new, unintended meaning.” I wonder why the same party said nothing in all the years the courts have been adding unintended meaning to the Second Amendment.

Mike Pedersen

North Berwick

