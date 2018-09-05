Three Florida residents were sentenced to prison Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland for credit card fraud committed in Maine.

Alejandro Caal, 46, of Tampa, 26-year-old Adrian Teruel of Orlando and 52-year-old Olga Valido of Kissimmee were sentenced by Chief Judge Nancy Torresen for access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a news release.

Court records show that between October 2016 and March 2017, the defendants used stolen credit and debit card numbers belonging to Maine residents to fraudulently purchase merchandise and gift cards at Maine stores.

Judge Torresen sentenced Caal to 10 months in prison, Teruel to one year in prison, and Valido to nine months.

A fourth defendant, Zulairam Ramos, pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 3 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4.

The fraud case was investigated by police departments in Falmouth, Augusta, Scarborough, South Portland and Winthrop, as well as the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service.

