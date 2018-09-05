TOKYO — The closure of a major Japanese airport flooded by a typhoon is raising worries about the impact on tourist traffic, mostly from China and Southeast Asia, as well as on exporting computer chips and other goods.

Kansai International Airport officials said Wednesday they weren’t sure when the airport will reopen. Although a damaged runway had been mostly cleared, other equipment to ensure safe flying wasn’t operating.

Visitors are worried and some are rushing to change flights. About 3,000 passengers stranded at the airport overnight were given blankets and biscuits until they gradually left by boats and buses.

Japan has long had a reputation for transportation that runs like clockwork. But even that couldn’t hold up to the fury of Typhoon Jebi, which had 100 mph winds that destroyed buildings, cut off power to more than 400,000 households and left 11 people dead and 300 injured.

Adding to the damage was a tanker that slammed into the side of a bridge connecting the airport, built on landfills, to the mainland, further crippling transport. No one was injured in the crash.

The airport served 28 million passengers last year, and that number is expected to grow as Japan opens up to tourism in recent years to keep its economy going. It serves Osaka as well as the port city of Kobe and the ancient capital of Kyoto, all popular destinations for tourists.

Kansai airport is critical for business as well, exporting $50 billion worth of goods, mostly computer chips, electronics parts and other machinery, primarily to Asian destinations such as China and South Korea, but also to the U.S. and Europe, according to Osaka Customs.

It also handles nearly $36 billion worth of imports, mostly medical goods, every year.

Yamaji Kota of Toshiba Corp.’s memory business said the company generally relied on Kansai airport to send memory chips to assembly plants in China and Taiwan, but because of the typhoon, it was switching to other airports.

