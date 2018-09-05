TOPSHAM — A Poland man is charged with stealing more than $200,000 in money and equipment from a Topsham construction equipment supplier, according to police.

Georges Gendron, 65, faces felony charges for the crimes that occurred while he worked as controller for Coastal Metal Fabrication, known as DownEaster Manufacturing.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will mark the solemn 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by participating in a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the White House said.

First lady Melania Trump will accompany the president to the remembrance in Shanksville.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania field in what was the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

The 40 passengers and crew aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania after leaving Newark, New Jersey, en route to San Francisco, are credited with thwarting a strike on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump observed the somber anniversary for the first time as president last year.

He and the first lady, surrounded by aides and administration officials, led a moment of silence on the White House lawn at the exact time that hijackers, executing a plot orchestrated by al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, had rammed the first of two airplanes into the Twin Towers.

Trump also participated in last year’s 9/11 observance at the Pentagon.

A native New Yorker, Trump has a mixed history with 9/11. He frequently uses the terrorist strikes to praise the city’s response but has also made unsubstantiated claims about what he did and saw that day.

Trump often lauds the bravery of New York police officers, firefighters and other emergency responders who rushed to the crumbling Twin Towers as an example of the city’s resilience. But he has accused fellow Republican George W. Bush, who was president on 9/11, of failing to keep Americans safe.

Trump has also made dubious claims about Sept. 11. He has said when talking about Muslims that “thousands of people were cheering” in Jersey City, New Jersey, across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan, as the towers collapsed. There is no evidence in news archives of mass celebrations there by Muslims.

Trump has also said he lost “hundreds of friends” in the attack and said he helped clear rubble afterward.

Trump has not provided names of friends who perished in the attack, but has mentioned knowing a Catholic priest who died while serving as a chaplain to the city’s fire department.

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

He was indicted on two counts of Class B theft, a count of Class B aggravated forgery, and Class C counts of forgery, theft, and misdemeanor misuse of entrusted property and falsifying private records.

Topsham police executed a search warrant at Gendron’s Poland home on June 15. Investigators seized four laptops, several thumb drives and legal documents from the home.

The charges against Gendron allege that he stole at least $10,000, and a DownEaster dump trailer valued at more than $1,000. He also is charged with forging a sales invoice worth more than $1,000 and falsifying records. He allegedly committed the crimes over a three-year span starting in 2014.

The company’s current controller, Mark Berger, told investigators he found evidence of the crimes in 2018 while examining company accounting records, according to court records.

Berger told police a large portion of the theft was made through unauthorized checks. He also discovered evidence that a legitimate sales invoice had been altered and applied to the sale of Gendron’s trailer.

The affidavit also states Gendron had access to the company’s online banking and could log in remotely. He allegedly did not make appropriate insurance deductions from his paychecks, totaling $24,153, according to Berger’s calculation.

Berger’s findings show the unauthorized checks allegedly began in April 2015, and continued until November 2017, when Gendron left the company. The document states Berger believes the checks were spread out over many expense accounts to minimize the financial impact, but totaled more than $200,000.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Gendron was charged on June 21, and that he was released on $50,000 unsecured bail that day.

Gendron was forced to surrender his passport as a condition of bail. His attorney, Leonard I. Sharon, has filed a motion to have the passport returned so Gendron can visit his sick mother in Quebec. Sagadahoc County Assistant District Attorney A.J. Chalifour is prosecuting the case and has objected to that motion.

Gendron is scheduled to be arraigned in West Bath District Court on Sept. 11. Sharon did not return a phone call for comment Tuesday.

