A powerful thunderstorm is rolling southeast through southern Maine, and has already knocked out power to more than 11,000 residents.

Most of the outages reported by Central Maine Power — 8,847 customers— were in Cumberland County, with more than 1,500 others reported in Androscoggin County and about 600 more were in the dark in Oxford County, according to the utility.

Oxford County showed another 410 customers without electricity.

The storm front is expected to move through Gray and then continue through Portland until it pushes off the coast near Eliot by about 2 p.m., said Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

The National Weather Service issued a severe storm warning for Georgetown and Bath, warning that gusting winds could top 60 miles per hour.

The storm will bring cooler, drier air after it passes, Hawley said, with humidity and temperatures falling considerably this afternoon during the evening commute.

Tomorrow will feel more like Fall, Hawley said, with temperatures in Portland peaking in the mid 70s, with considerably less humidity.

