Following years of neglect and a foreclosure in 2016, the Time & Temperature Building in downtown Portland is being auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Real estate brokerages Colliers International and Cardente Real Estate have issued a notice stating that the iconic office building, known for its 9-foot-high digital rooftop clock, will go up for auction on Oct. 9 with a minimum starting bid of $2.75 million. The auctioneer is Fisher Auction Co. of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Related Headlines

The 14-story office tower at 477 Congress St., which opened in 1924 as the 12-story Chapman Building, was seized by a collections agency in 2016 following years of neglect and a mass exodus of tenants. Marketing material for the auction says the building is about one-third occupied.

The foreclosure placed the property in the hands of a Maryland-based “special servicer.” Special servicers are responsible for recovering assets on behalf of bondholders who purchased commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The building’s prior owner, a subsidiary of New York City-based Kalmon Dolgin Affiliates LLC, had been negotiating with the special servicer, CWCapital Asset Management of Bethesda, to reduce the loan’s $12 million principal.

Those negotiations broke down in April 2016, and CWCapital initiated foreclosure. CWCapital set up a limited liability company called 477-481 Congress Street Holdings LLC and granted it the right to collect leases and rents. Now, the company is selling the property.

This story will be updated.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
maine businesses, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles