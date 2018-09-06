Berwick police said someone shot out multiple glass windows around town Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, causing thousands of dollars in damage, and are asking the public to help identify anyone involved, the department said.
Investigators believe the damage was caused by a BB gun or pellet gun.
Police believe the incidents might be related to similar acts of vandalism reported in surrounding towns, according to a police department Facebook post.
Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Berwick police at 698-1136.
