GOLF

Xander Schauffele nearly holed a wedge on his second hole, rolled in a 40-foot birdie putt in the middle of his round Friday and wound up with a 6-under 64 in the BMW Championship for the lowest 36-hole score of his career and a two-shot lead over Justin Rose at Newton Square, Pennsylvania.

One day after he opened with a 62 – his lowest score since his last victory more than five years ago – Tiger Woods went eight holes before his first birdie and didn’t make many after that. He finished with two straight bogeys for a 70 that left him five shots behind.

Schauffele was at 13-under 127 and will be paired in the third round Saturday with a familiar figure in Philadelphia. Rose, who played bogey-free for a 64, won the AT&T National at Aronimink in 2010, and he captured his only major at nearby Merion in the 2013 U.S. Open.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Hideto Tanihara shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 to lead by two shots after the European Masters second round at Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Tanihara had four birdies to get to 9-under 131.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Jewell Loyd made 9 of 12 shots and scored 23 points, league MVP Breanna Stewart added 20 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the visiting Washington Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

HOCKEY

NHL: Patrice Bergeron and a handful of other Boston Bruins players won’t be going to China for a pair of preseason games later this month against the Calgary Flames.

Bergeron is still not 100 percent after offseason groin surgery. Zdeno Chara, who is 41, isn’t going to avoid wear and tear, Torey Krug is coming off a broken ankle, forward Noel Acciari had sports hernia surgery and Anders Bjork had shoulder surgery.

The Bruins face the Flames Sept. 15 in Beijing and Sept. 19 in Shenzhen.

SOCCER

MLS: Midfielder Jermaine Jones announced his retirement, 11 months after his last match for the LA Galaxy.

U.S. MEN: The U.S. will play Peru in an exhibition on Oct. 16 at East Hartford, Connecticut.

The match is among six in the latter part of the year for the Americans, and follows an Oct. 12 game against Colombia at Tampa, Florida.

• Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored first-half goals, and Brazil overwhelmed the United States 2-0 in an exhibition at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Kasey Kahne will not defend his Brickyard 400 victory Sunday because of dehydration issues he said that resulted in an elevated heart rate while he is driving.

Kahne said he felt so poorly he should not have been driving the final 100 laps of last weekend’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

