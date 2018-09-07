I do not want to hear any more political ads filled with rhetoric about what is wrong with the candidates’ opponents. I want to hear what candidates think and how they would bring the concerns of their constituents into conversations with political colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, in a search for what is most beneficial to our state and our country.

I want to hear clearly articulated, specific ideas that address the needs of everyone these politicians would represent. I want to look at websites that represent who these candidates really are, and what they think, and why. This takes intelligence, experience and the ability to listen with an open mind.

If politicians can demonstrate these skills, and I think their ideas have merit, then they might get my vote. However, if they telephone me during dinnertime, it puts their chances in great jeopardy.

I will be voting.

Elizabeth Barker Ring

South Freeport

